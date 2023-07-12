FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

