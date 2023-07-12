FY2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted by Zacks Research

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.