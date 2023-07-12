FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Lifted by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

NYSE BA opened at $218.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.