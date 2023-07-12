General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

