Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83. Approximately 1,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GURU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

