Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

