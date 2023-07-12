GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Financial Contrast

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 15.85% 23.31% 5.63% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verizon Communications and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $136.84 billion 1.07 $21.26 billion $5.14 6.81 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Verizon Communications and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 9 5 0 2.36 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $45.44, suggesting a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats GTT Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GTT Communications

(Get Free Report)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

