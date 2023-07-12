HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -670.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.