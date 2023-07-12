HSBC Downgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.