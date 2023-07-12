iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $7.64 Average PT from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

