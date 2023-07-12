iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $7.64 Average PT from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.64.

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

