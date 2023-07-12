International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

