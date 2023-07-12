Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.95. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.43.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

