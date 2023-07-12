Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

