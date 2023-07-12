Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 864,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 354,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

