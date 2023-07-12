iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

