Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

