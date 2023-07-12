Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,337.16% and a negative net margin of 368.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
