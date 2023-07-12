Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.88. Approximately 35,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 113,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

GUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Knight Therapeutics from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$531.14 million, a PE ratio of -32.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of C$82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

