Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

