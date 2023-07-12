Loop Capital Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

