Loop Capital Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.
Insider Transactions at Aaron’s
In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
