Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 70% Higher

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Magellan Gold Trading Up 70.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Magellan Gold
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
