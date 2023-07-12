Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Malvern Bancorp
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.