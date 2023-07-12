Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

