Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.