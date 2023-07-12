MGO Global, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 12th (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 12th. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MGO Global Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ MGOL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. MGO Global has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MGO Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

