Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 85.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 15.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 201.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

