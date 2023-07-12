Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

