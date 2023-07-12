Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.