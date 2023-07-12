Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NM stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 97.48% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
