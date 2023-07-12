NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $73.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $522,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

