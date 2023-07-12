NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NewMarket stock opened at $424.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.43.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NewMarket by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in NewMarket by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

