Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

