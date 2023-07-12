Parex Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Parex Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$28.77 on Monday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

