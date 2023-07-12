Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.56 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $659.91 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 661,654,230 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.