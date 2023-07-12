Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$40.30 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.70 and a 52 week high of C$49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.16.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1839623 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

