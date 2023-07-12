Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

CAVA stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.89.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

