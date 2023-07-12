Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on CAVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Trading Up 3.2 %
CAVA stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.89.
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
