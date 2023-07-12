Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMW. TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.03. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

