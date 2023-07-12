Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 2.10. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

