Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RETA stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

