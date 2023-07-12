RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $44.80.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
