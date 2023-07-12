RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

