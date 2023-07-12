Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMN opened at $110.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

