RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

RPM International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

