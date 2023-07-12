Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Safestore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.62 on Monday. Safestore has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 179 stores on 31 October 2022, comprising 130 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 72 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 5 stores in Spain, 9 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

