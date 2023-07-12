Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Critical Comparison

Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Satixfy Communications and ParkerVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satixfy Communications $10.88 million 1.00 -$397.79 million N/A N/A ParkerVision $930,000.00 8.79 -$9.81 million ($0.03) -3.19

ParkerVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Satixfy Communications and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A ParkerVision N/A -6.55% 53.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Satixfy Communications and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ParkerVision beats Satixfy Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

