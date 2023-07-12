Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,812,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,730,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Senseonics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Articles

