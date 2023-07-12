SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.6 %
SGMA opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
