Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 0.2%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €104.80 ($115.16) and last traded at €105.50 ($115.93). Approximately 11,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.70 ($116.15).

Sixt Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is €110.15 and its 200-day moving average is €111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

