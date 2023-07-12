Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 649,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

