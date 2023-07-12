TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Down 7.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 68,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 311,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

TD Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Get TD alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TD by 1,346.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.