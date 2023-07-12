Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 54.22%. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.3814 dividend. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

