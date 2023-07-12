Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 201,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 138,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.47.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
