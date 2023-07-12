Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.