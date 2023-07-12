Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

